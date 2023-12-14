Open Menu

Dry Weather Predicts In Northern Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 05:32 PM

Dry weather predicts in northern Sindh

The Local Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Local Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog and smog were forecast for Jacobabad, Sukkur and Ghotki.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the northern Sindh

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Sukkur Jacobabad Ghotki

Recent Stories

Orban says EU can't yet discuss Ukraine membership

Orban says EU can't yet discuss Ukraine membership

6 minutes ago
 4 more marriage halls sealed, fine imposed

4 more marriage halls sealed, fine imposed

6 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, before ECB rate ..

Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, before ECB rate call

13 minutes ago
 Seminar on easy loan at Sargodha Arts Council

Seminar on easy loan at Sargodha Arts Council

13 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

13 minutes ago
 EU court rejects Brussels appeal over Amazon tax r ..

EU court rejects Brussels appeal over Amazon tax ruling

14 minutes ago
Norway central bank raises interest rate a quarter ..

Norway central bank raises interest rate a quarter point to 4.5pc

14 minutes ago
 Stocks track record day on Wall St, dollar extends ..

Stocks track record day on Wall St, dollar extends losses

14 minutes ago
 Swiss central bank leaves key rate unchanged

Swiss central bank leaves key rate unchanged

14 minutes ago
 Rate pauses in view on busy central banking day in ..

Rate pauses in view on busy central banking day in Europe

14 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead P ..

Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead Pakistan women's team

51 minutes ago
 PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather