Dry weather predicts in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Local Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog and smog were forecast for Jacobabad, Sukkur and Ghotki.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the northern Sindh