Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 4.0 degrees centigrade and 0.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.