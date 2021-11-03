UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:06 PM

Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 4.5 degrees centigrade and 0.1 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of UAE, Saudi Ar ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Bahrain at Expo ..

26 minutes ago
 At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siber ..

At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siberia

2 minutes ago
 Scholars, civil society to play role in campaign a ..

Scholars, civil society to play role in campaign against measles, rubella: CS Ra ..

2 minutes ago
 President appointed Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum as acting VC ..

President appointed Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum as acting VC Federal Urdu University

2 minutes ago
 Special measures being taken to empower women in A ..

Special measures being taken to empower women in AJK: PM Niazi

5 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Housing inaugurates Miyawa ..

Provincial Minister for Housing inaugurates Miyawaki forest in Allama Iqbal Park ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.