Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:25 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recordedat 1.0 degrees centigrade and -03.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Friday.