Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 10:09 PM

Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 1.5 degrees centigrade and -01.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Wednesday.

