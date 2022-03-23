UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 8.0 degrees centigrade and 02.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

