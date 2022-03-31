UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 06:29 PM

Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.0 degrees centigrade and -01.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

