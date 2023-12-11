Open Menu

Dry Weather Sparks Respiratory Illnesses In Hazara Region

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Hazara division is currently in the grip of a severe dry weather and cold wave which has sparked health crisis as a wave of respiratory illnesses, including influenza, cold, fever and cough, has swept

The outbreak is attributed to an extended period of dry weather, affecting nearly every other person in the area.

Owing to the escalating situation, people have demanded from the government to take immediate action, mobilizing Basic Health Units (BHUs) and other hospitals across the region.

According to the details pneumonia, infectious diseases, notably influenza, cold, and cough, have taken on an epidemic form, creating a perilous environment for residents.

Shockingly, every third person in Abbottabad is now affected by these respiratory diseases and allergies.

Citizens are strongly advised to adopt precautionary measures to curb the spread of these illnesses. This includes the diligent use of masks and adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Additionally, residents are encouraged to use warm clothing to protect themselves from the harsh weather conditions contributing to the health crisis.

In response to the crisis, the government is actively working to gain control over the epidemic. BHUs and public hospitals in Abbottabad are being swiftly mobilized to ensure the prompt supply of essential medicines for the affected population.

