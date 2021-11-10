Dry weather spell to persist across country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while cold at night during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while cold at night during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly dry weather is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most plain areas of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -06 C, Skardu -05, Ziarat -03, Kalam -02 and Gupis -01 C.