Dry Weather To Continue In Next 24 Hours
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Dry weather is likely to continue in most parts of the country while, cold weather is expected in upper hilly areas.
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.
In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts.
Lowest temperatures recorded on Thursday remained Leh -07C, Astore, Gupis, -02 C and Kalam -01C.