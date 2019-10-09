UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather To Persist In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:49 PM

Dry weather to persist in Lahore

Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degree celsius in the city.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred at isolated places in Punjab, while weather remained dry elsewhere in the province, the Met department said.

According to the synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Ugandan President on Independenc ..

5 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Faces Rebellion in Cabin ..

14 minutes ago

US Airstrikes on Afghan Alleged Drug Facilities Ca ..

14 minutes ago

Xi calls on China, Solomon Islands to enhance syne ..

26 seconds ago

Xi says China sincerely hopes to help Pakistan dev ..

14 minutes ago

England calm before storm as typhoon threatens Wor ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.