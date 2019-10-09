Dry weather to persist in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degree celsius in the city.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred at isolated places in Punjab, while weather remained dry elsewhere in the province, the Met department said.

According to the synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.