Dry weather to persist in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the provincial capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, maximum temperature was recorded at 31 degree celsius in the city.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the province, said the Met department.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present along Northwestern parts of the country.