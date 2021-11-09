UrduPoint.com

Dry weather to prevail at day time; cold at night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Dry weather will continue in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The weather will be cold at night time during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

However, a shallow trough of westerly wave was likely to enter extreme north of the country from tonight.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most plain areas of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours wereLeh -07C, Skardu -05, Ziarat, Babusar -03, Kalam -02 and Gilgit -01C.

