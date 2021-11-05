UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Prevail In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:17 PM

Dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast dry weather to prevail in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather to prevail in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.5 degrees centigrade and 0.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Kalat

Recent Stories

Macron's ex-bodyguard sentenced for assaulting dem ..

Macron's ex-bodyguard sentenced for assaulting demonstrators

1 minute ago
 Million dollar Counter-Strike Majors back live bef ..

Million dollar Counter-Strike Majors back live before esport fans

3 minutes ago
 EU warns UK of 'consequences' if tries to suspend ..

EU warns UK of 'consequences' if tries to suspend N.Ireland deal

3 minutes ago
 Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Barry's, FG/D ..

Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Barry's, FG/Din in main final

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Jordan discuss ways to enhance trade, in ..

Pakistan, Jordan discuss ways to enhance trade, investment ties

3 minutes ago
 Local, foreign visitors throng KP pavilion at Lok ..

Local, foreign visitors throng KP pavilion at Lok Mela

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.