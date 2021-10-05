UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Prevail In Country's Most Parts;hot In Plain Areas

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:49 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts and hot in plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts and hot in plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most central and lower parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was affecting extreme northern parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pashat Bajaur 87mm, Khaar Bajaur 45, Cherat 21, Buner 08, Balakot 06, Peshawar (City) 05, Kalam, Dir, Mardan, Kakul 03, Kohat, Takht Bhai, Parachinar 02, Punjab: Kot Addu 31, Bahawalpur (Airport 31, City 18), Bahawalnagar 17, Attock 12, Sahiwal 10, Islamabad (Saidpur 05, Golra 04, Zero point, Airport 01), Kashmir: Garhidupatta 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi 41 Cand Turbat 39 C.

