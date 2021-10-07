UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:21 PM

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country while hot in plain areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain dry in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu 41 C, Sibbi, Turbat, Padidan, Sukkur and Nurpur Thal 40 C.

