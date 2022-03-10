UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain dry in most parts including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in north Balochistan, Chitral and Kalam.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Balochistan: Panjgur 03 mm, Quetta, Khuzdar 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam and Chitral 01.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -03 C, Babusar -02 and Parachinar -01 C.

