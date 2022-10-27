UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -04 C Skardu 00, Kalam 01, Ziarat and Babusar 02C.

