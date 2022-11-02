Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most plain areas of the country, while cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most plain areas of the country, while cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain dry in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas. However, 01 mm rain occurred in Bagrote.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -04 Cand Skardu 00 C.