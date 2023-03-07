Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The weather will remain warm during the daytime in the plain areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

However, a shallow westerly wave was present over southern Punjab and south-eastern Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, the rain recorded in Parachinar was 04 mm and Rawalakot 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -08 �C, Kalam -02 �C, Astore -01�C and Skardu 00�C.