Open Menu

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and hot in southern parts.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 44 C, Sibbi, and Nokkundi 41C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Gilgit Baltistan Turbat

Recent Stories

Embiid to play for USA at Paris Olympics: Sixers

Embiid to play for USA at Paris Olympics: Sixers

1 minute ago
 Education minister for modernizing system to ensur ..

Education minister for modernizing system to ensure transparent examination

10 minutes ago
 Govt committed to further strengthen relations wit ..

Govt committed to further strengthen relations with China: Finance Minister

10 minutes ago
 Cleft Lip, palate patients camp on Friday

Cleft Lip, palate patients camp on Friday

10 minutes ago
 Ashrafi urges afghan interim govt to address legit ..

Ashrafi urges afghan interim govt to address legitimate concerns for peaceful re ..

10 minutes ago
 Fujairah a leading global sports hub: Fujairah CP

Fujairah a leading global sports hub: Fujairah CP

45 minutes ago
Economic crisis enhances CoE importance: Saleem Ma ..

Economic crisis enhances CoE importance: Saleem Mandviwalla

8 minutes ago
 5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on ..

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on Oct 6

2 hours ago
 App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services ..

App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services in merged districts

2 hours ago
 HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

2 hours ago
 Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping you ..

Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping young minds

2 hours ago
 DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-da ..

DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-day National Polio Campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Weather