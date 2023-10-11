Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain dry in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

The weather will remain cloudy or partly cloudy in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

The highest temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 40 C, Chhor, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad 39C.