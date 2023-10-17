Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country while cold in northern parts at night and morning times during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm may occur in central Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over the upper parts and is likely to move north/northeast during the next 12 hours.

Another shallow westerly wave from the Persian Gulf was likely to approach central parts of Balochistan tomorrow.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan,

northeastern Balochistan and upper Sindh.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Lahore (Gulshan-e-Ravi 97C, Lakshmi Chowk 66, Gulberg 57, Iqbal Town, Nishtar Town 54, Johar Town 48, Qurtaba Chowk 42, Mughalpura 41, Shahi Qila 37, Upper Mall 33, Farrukhabad 32, City 23, Tajpura 22, Chowk Nakhuda 20, Airport 19, Sammanabad 16), Faisalabad (GMA 68, Gulistan Colony 40, Allama Iqbal Town 35, Dogar Basti 30, City, Town 29), Sialkot (City 56, Airport 11), Murree 31, Toba Tek Singh 26, Bahawalnagar 24, Hafizabad 17, Gujranwala 15, Chakwal 14, Bahawalpur (City 14, Airport 05), Narowal 12, Jhang 11, Jhelum, Noorpur Thal 10, Mangla 09, Rahimyar Khan 08, Sargodha , Attock 07, Gujrat 04, Khanewal 03, Islamabad (Airport 03, Golra, Saidpur 02, Zero Point 01), Rawalpindi (Kachehri 02, Shamsabad, Chaklala 01), Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin 02, Joharabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan , Okara, Sahiwal 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 53, City 43), Rawalakot 47, Garhi Dupatta 33, Kotli 19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 35, Upper 25), Cherat 29, Kakul 24, Malam Jabba 23, Dera Ismail Khan (City 19, Airport 05), Balakot 18, Pattan, Saidu Sharif 11, Kalam 10, Drosh 09, Mirkhani 07, Mardan 06, Chitral 05, Bannu 04, Bacha Khan Airport, Peshawar, Parachinar 03, Balochistan: Barkhan 10, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 05 , Babusar, Gupis 03, Astore, Gilgit, Skardu 02, Hunza 01, Sindh: Padidan 04 and Larkana 03.

Today's Recorded lowest Minimum Temperature (°C): Leh -01 and Kalam 01.