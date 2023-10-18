Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in central Balochistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab. Dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Khuzdar 19mm, Dalbandin 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P, City 06), Garhi Dupatta 04, Rawalakot 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul, Kalam 03, Balakot, Chitral, Drosh 01, Punjab: Rawalpindi Kacheri 02, Murree, Gujranwala and Sialkot 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh and Kalam -02 C.