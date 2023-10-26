Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The weather will remain cold in the upper parts during the night and morning hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind-thunderstorm in Southwest Balochistan.

According to the Synoptic Situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -04 C, Kalam and Skardu 00C.