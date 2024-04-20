Open Menu

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country:PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 07:23 PM

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country and hot in southern parts. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Waziristan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Potohar region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country and hot in southern parts. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Waziristan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Potohar region

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing in most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was still present in northern parts.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 66mm, Dir (Lower 43, Upper 17), Bacha khan Airport 36, Peshawar (City 32, Airport 15), Kakul 31, Saidu Sharif 28, Takh bai 17, Cherat 16, Mirkhani 11, Balakot, Pattan 10, Drosh 09, Kalam 07, D.

I. Khan (Airport) 06, Chitral 04, Parachinar 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 42, City 35), Rawalakot 41, Garhi Dupatta 32, Kotli 07, Punjab: D.G. Khan 11, Sialkot (City) 10, Murree 08, Attock, Khanpur 06, Rawalpindi (Kacheri, Shamsabad 04, Chaklala 02), Islamabad (Airport, Zero point 03, Bokra, Golra 02, Saidpur 01), Mangla, Multan (Airport) 03, Narowal 02, Jhelum, Kot Addu 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 06, Balochistan: Zhob 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded was Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad 38, Chhor and Mithi 37mm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Islamabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Murree Saidpur Parachinar Zhob Rawalpindi Saidu Sialkot Jacobabad Jhelum Narowal Chitral Dir Khanpur Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Kot Addu Balakot Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

185 held for violating 'roti' price orders in 6 da ..

185 held for violating 'roti' price orders in 6 days

3 minutes ago
 Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richard ..

Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset

2 minutes ago
 Open letter to customers from Sir Tim Clark, Presi ..

Open letter to customers from Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline

10 minutes ago
 4th Int'l Public Health Conference concluded

4th Int'l Public Health Conference concluded

10 minutes ago
 DG SBCA says launching one window operation soon b ..

DG SBCA says launching one window operation soon besides setting up complaint ce ..

11 minutes ago
 Heavy rain and hailstorm paralyse life in Hazara d ..

Heavy rain and hailstorm paralyse life in Hazara division

33 minutes ago
RoboTec 24 kicked off in Mechatronics Department H ..

RoboTec 24 kicked off in Mechatronics Department Hayatabad

32 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders 100pc recovery of DMC fee from ..

Commissioner orders 100pc recovery of DMC fee from defaulters

33 minutes ago
 Police arrest two wanted criminals: SSP Larkana

Police arrest two wanted criminals: SSP Larkana

33 minutes ago
 Commissioner for comprehensive strategy against me ..

Commissioner for comprehensive strategy against measles as 203 cases detected

33 minutes ago
 Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovers 39 kg drugs in ..

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovers 39 kg drugs in nine operations

33 minutes ago
 Roti Price Violation: 10 hotel owners held for ove ..

Roti Price Violation: 10 hotel owners held for overcharging

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather