Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country and hot in southern parts. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Waziristan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Potohar region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country and hot in southern parts. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Waziristan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Potohar region

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing in most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was still present in northern parts.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 66mm, Dir (Lower 43, Upper 17), Bacha khan Airport 36, Peshawar (City 32, Airport 15), Kakul 31, Saidu Sharif 28, Takh bai 17, Cherat 16, Mirkhani 11, Balakot, Pattan 10, Drosh 09, Kalam 07, D.

I. Khan (Airport) 06, Chitral 04, Parachinar 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 42, City 35), Rawalakot 41, Garhi Dupatta 32, Kotli 07, Punjab: D.G. Khan 11, Sialkot (City) 10, Murree 08, Attock, Khanpur 06, Rawalpindi (Kacheri, Shamsabad 04, Chaklala 02), Islamabad (Airport, Zero point 03, Bokra, Golra 02, Saidpur 01), Mangla, Multan (Airport) 03, Narowal 02, Jhelum, Kot Addu 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 06, Balochistan: Zhob 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded was Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad 38, Chhor and Mithi 37mm.