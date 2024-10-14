Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country: PMD
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy and dust raising/ gusty winds with rain/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in southern districts of Sindh and Balochistan.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
A low pressure area was present over the central Arabian sea.
During the last 24 hours, mainly hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.
However, rain/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and coastal areas of Sindh.
The rainfall recorded was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 01mm, Sindh: Badin 01mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat and Bahawalpur 39C.
