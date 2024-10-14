Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy and dust raising/ gusty winds with rain/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in southern districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A low pressure area was present over the central Arabian sea.

During the last 24 hours, mainly hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and coastal areas of Sindh.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 01mm, Sindh: Badin 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat and Bahawalpur 39C.

