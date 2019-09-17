Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday said that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in plain areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday said that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in plain areas of the country.

As per forecast of PMD, rain and wind with thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir.

It said that weak seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan as per synoptic situation.

It added weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

However, rain and wind with thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during last 24 hours.

It said that rainfalls recorded during last 24 hours were as Mangla 11mm, Jhelum 10mm, Sargodha 09mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 02mm, Z.P Bokra 01mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 01mm) and Rawalakot 06mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded on Tuesday as Sibbi 43C, Turbat 42C, Dadu 42C and D.I.Khan 41C.