Dry weather to prevail in most parts; rain likely in upper KP, GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 21mm, Dir (Lower 15, Upper 04), Mir Khani 07, Drosh 06, Mardan 04, Saidu Sharif 03 and Chitral 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 40 C, Sibbi, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Joharabadand Toba Tek Singh 39C.