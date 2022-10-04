UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts; Rain Likely In Upper KP, GB

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Dry weather to prevail in most parts; rain likely in upper KP, GB

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 21mm, Dir (Lower 15, Upper 04), Mir Khani 07, Drosh 06, Mardan 04, Saidu Sharif 03 and Chitral 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 40 C, Sibbi, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Joharabadand Toba Tek Singh 39C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Bahawalpur Saidu Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Toba Tek Singh Chitral Dir

Recent Stories

District admin issues gas load management plan fo ..

District admin issues gas load management plan for CNG plants

4 seconds ago
 ACP's 3rd "Awami Theater Festival" concluded

ACP's 3rd "Awami Theater Festival" concluded

5 seconds ago
 Survey being carried out to estimate damages cause ..

Survey being carried out to estimate damages caused by floods

7 seconds ago
 Imran mishandled cipher to build narrative for und ..

Imran mishandled cipher to build narrative for undue political mileage, says Gil ..

8 seconds ago
 Murtaza directs KMC's Estate Deptt to increase rev ..

Murtaza directs KMC's Estate Deptt to increase revenue collection

11 seconds ago
 Trial Over 2013 Deadly Train Accident to Begin in ..

Trial Over 2013 Deadly Train Accident to Begin in Spain on October 5

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.