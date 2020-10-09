Dry weather to prevail next two months in Capital: Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesperson Khalid Malik Friday said that dry weather would continued for next two months in federal capital

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesperson Khalid Malik Friday said that dry weather would continued for next two months in Federal capital.

Talking to APP, he said in the mid of December there would be a chance of rain spell.

This prolong dry spell would lead to air pollution which caused smog creating allergies and health related issues, he added.

During the period, in northern areas light rain expected, he added.