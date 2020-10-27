Dry weather to prevail over most parts of country

The Meteorological Department of Pakistan on Tuesday predicted mainly dry weather to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department of Pakistan on Tuesday predicted mainly dry weather to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain is expected in north Kyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, while snowfall is predicted over the mountains.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry over most parts of the country. The minimum temperature was recorded in Leh minus 04 degrees Centigrade, Kala, Skardu minus 02, Gupis and Kalam minus 01 degrees Centigrade.