UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather To Prevail Over Most Parts Of Country

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:09 PM

Dry weather to prevail over most parts of country

The Meteorological Department of Pakistan on Tuesday predicted mainly dry weather to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department of Pakistan on Tuesday predicted mainly dry weather to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain is expected in north Kyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, while snowfall is predicted over the mountains.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry over most parts of the country. The minimum temperature was recorded in Leh minus 04 degrees Centigrade, Kala, Skardu minus 02, Gupis and Kalam minus 01 degrees Centigrade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Skardu

Recent Stories

Lithuania Issues Protest Note to Belarus Over Laun ..

1 minute ago

Govt protector of minorities' rights; Minister Au ..

1 minute ago

Shehryar Afridi denounces Indian laws allowing non ..

1 minute ago

Work on dams in full swing in South Balochistan: I ..

1 minute ago

Five dead, dozens wounded in attack on Afghan poli ..

5 minutes ago

Several Dozen People Rally in Ankara to Support Bo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.