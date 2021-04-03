UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 06:58 PM

Dry weather with chances of DRW

The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34.2 degree centigrade and 18.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 53 per cent at 8 am and 16 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:59 am and set at 18:36 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Everybody has to be efficient as required by the G ..

47 minutes ago

Turkey to Host Afghan Peace Conference From April ..

3 minutes ago

Xi Jinping wishes Pakistani president a quick reco ..

3 minutes ago

99% anti-polio target achieved

3 minutes ago

ECP secretary chairs meeting to finalise Daska by- ..

3 minutes ago

Abdul Basit reacts to Broadsheet report

2 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.