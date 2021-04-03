Dry weather with chances of DRW

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34.2 degree centigrade and 18.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 53 per cent at 8 am and 16 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:59 am and set at 18:36 pm tomorrow.