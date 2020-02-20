Dry weather with chances of gusty winds forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 23.0 degree centigrade and 11.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 70 per cent at 8 am and 45 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:48 am and set at 18:08 pm tomorrow.