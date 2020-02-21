UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather With Chances Of Gusty Winds Forecast For City Multan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:16 PM

Dry weather with chances of gusty winds forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.2 degree centigrade and 10.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 81 per cent at 8 am and55 per cent at 5 pm.

