Dry Weather With Chances Of Mist In Morning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:54 PM

Dry weather with chances of mist in morning

The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 26.7 degree centigrade and 11.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 94 per cent at 8 am and 39 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:50 am and set at 18:07 pm tomorrow.

Weather

