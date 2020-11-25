UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather With Chances Of Mist In Morning Forecast

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:56 PM

Dry weather with chances of mist in morning forecast

The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 19.4 degree centigrade and 12.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 83 per cent at 8 am and 62 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:47 am and set at 17:16 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Weather

