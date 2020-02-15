Dry weather with chances of mist in morning forecast

The local Met office Saturday forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The local Met office Saturday forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 27.1 degree centigrade and 9.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 70 per cent at 8 am and 39 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:52 am and set at 18:05 pm on Sunday.