Dry weather with cool night likely in city Karachi on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather with cool night in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 24 to 26 and 10 to 12 degrees Centigrade respectively with 50 to 60 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Cool or cold and dry weather with misty or foggy morning is likely to prevail in upper parts of Sindh while hazy or misty morning is expected in lower parts of Sindh.