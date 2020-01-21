UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather With Cool Night Likely In City Karachi On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:42 PM

Dry weather with cool night likely in city Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather with cool night in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather with cool night in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 24 to 26 and 10 to 12 degrees Centigrade respectively with 50 to 60 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Cool or cold and dry weather with misty or foggy morning is likely to prevail in upper parts of Sindh while hazy or misty morning is expected in lower parts of Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather

Recent Stories

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

28 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

28 minutes ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

43 minutes ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

58 minutes ago

Cop returns lost Rs 100,000 cash to owner in Khane ..

47 seconds ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for province

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.