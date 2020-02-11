UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather With Cool Night Likely In Karachi On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:40 PM

Dry weather with cool night likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorology department on Tuesday forecast dry weather with cool night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorology department on Tuesday forecast dry weather with cool night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 14 to 16 degrees centigrade with 30 to 40 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool or cold night and hazy or mistymorning is likely to prevail in Sindh during the next 24 hours.

