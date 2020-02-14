UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather With Cool Night Likely In Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:39 PM

Dry weather with cool night likely in Karachi

The Meteorology department on Friday forecast dry weather with cool night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorology department on Friday forecast dry weather with cool night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 14 to 16 degrees centigrade with 65 to 75 per cent humidity in the morning, during the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool or cold night and hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail in Sindh during the next 24 hours.

