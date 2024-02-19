Dry Weather With Gusty Winds Forecast For Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 07:27 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry weather with gusty winds in various parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
