Open Menu

Dry Weather With Gusty Winds Forecast For Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry weather with gusty winds in various parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry weather with gusty winds in various parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather

Recent Stories

State to defend civil servants, act against 'viole ..

State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM

8 minutes ago
 Child falls to death in water tank

Child falls to death in water tank

8 minutes ago
 First Lady advocates floral art therapy

First Lady advocates floral art therapy

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results

5 minutes ago
 Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl pr ..

Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl produced in 1339

5 minutes ago
 Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar

Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar

5 minutes ago
Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit aff ..

Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP

5 minutes ago
 Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address c ..

Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framew ..

5 minutes ago
 2200 police personnel to provide security at Choli ..

2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO

9 minutes ago
 South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full ..

South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour

9 minutes ago
 Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaz ..

Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza

9 minutes ago
 Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh

Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather