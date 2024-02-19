Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry weather with gusty winds in various parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry weather with gusty winds in various parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

