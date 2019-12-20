UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry/windy Weather With Cool Night Likely In Karachi On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:19 PM

Dry/windy weather with cool night likely in Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast dry and windy weather with cool night in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast dry and windy weather with cool night in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 12 to 14 degrees centigrade with 30 to 40 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cool/cold night and misty/ foggy morning is likely to prevail over central and upper parts, whereas, hazy/misty morning is likely to prevail elsewhere in the region during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

 IHC dismisses for being non-maintainable petitio ..

4 minutes ago

Russian media names Moscow gunman as 39-year-old l ..

2 minutes ago

Applications Open for Rossiya Segodnya's 2020 Andr ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

16 minutes ago

Gas leakage kills 3 persons in Quetta

16 minutes ago

Haji Fida for measures to protect cultural heritag ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.