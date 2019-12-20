Dry/windy weather with cool night likely in Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast dry and windy weather with cool night in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast dry and windy weather with cool night in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 12 to 14 degrees centigrade with 30 to 40 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cool/cold night and misty/ foggy morning is likely to prevail over central and upper parts, whereas, hazy/misty morning is likely to prevail elsewhere in the region during the next 24 hours.