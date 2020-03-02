Dust raising winds expected in Karachi on Thursday-Friday

The Meteorological department on Monday predicted that dust raising winds are expected in lower Sindh including Karachi on Thursday and Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday predicted that dust raising winds are expected in lower Sindh including Karachi on Thursday and Friday.

In its weather forecast, the Met Office said that mostly sunny weather is likely in Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 19 to 21 degrees centigrade over the next 24 hours with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.

Fair weather with cool night and hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail over the province in the next 24 hours.