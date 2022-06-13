UrduPoint.com

Dust Storm Passes Through Balochistan, Says PDMA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2022 | 01:59 PM

Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

The authority says the storm has got weakened while reaching near Southern Punjab.

QUETTA: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2022) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that dust storm passes through western Balochistan region.

The authority has said that the storm has got weakened while reaching near Southern Punjab.

The latest reports say that dust storm followed by heavy rains that hit parts of Chagai, Nushki, Washuk and Kharan districts in Balochistan disrupting daily life.

PDMA, "Gusty, dust raising winds will likely to blow in southwestern Balochistan this afternoon,” adding that Khuzdar, Kalat, Barkhan, Lasbela and Awaran districts of the province likely to receive rainfall.

The new spell of pre-monsoon rains began on Saturday after the rain system entered from Iran.

Many parts of Chagai district, including the areas near the border with Iran and Afghanistan, received heavy rains, followed by flooding in rainwater streams.

Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan and surrounding areas observed dust storms, forcing residents to stay homes for many hours.

The Met Office had recently forecast the onset of the monsoon in the country during the last week of June this year.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its outlook for June has predicted an overall tendency of above normal rainfall in the country.

The pre-monsoon rain spell may begin from second week of current month, PMD said.

