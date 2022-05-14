UrduPoint.com

Dust Storms, Rain To Bring Slight Relief For Heat Stricken In Coming Days: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 04:08 PM

Dust storms, rain to bring slight relief for heat stricken in coming days: PMD

Dust-storms/gusty winds, rain-thunderstorm are expected at scattered places in most parts of the country in the afternoon and evening or night from Saturday (May 14) night till Tuesday (May 17) which would bring slight relief for the heat stricken people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Dust-storms/gusty winds, rain-thunderstorm are expected at scattered places in most parts of the country in the afternoon and evening or night from Saturday (May 14) night till Tuesday (May 17) which would bring slight relief for the heat stricken people.

However the prevailing heat wave conditions will continue to grip most parts of the country during the next week, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed on Saturday through issuing an advisory.

Day temperatures are again likely to rise from Wednesday (May 18) onwards. The prevailing very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water (reservoirs), crops, vegetable and orchards.

High temperature may cause increase energy and water demand in the country. The base flow may further increase in the rivers during the next week.

The heat wave may cause heat stroke among those exposing to the heat most frequently. Senior citizens and children are more vulnerable.

About the possible impacts, the met office advised the general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and take precautionary measures.

Farmers have been advised to manage crop water accordingly. Special care should be taken for the needs of livestock and pets and judicious use of water is requested in all aspects of life.

