Dust-thundershower, Rain Expected In Different Parts Of Country

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:30 PM

Dust-thundershower, rain expected in different parts of country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Dust-thundershower and rain with few heavy falls accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, and Kashmir today.

Dust-thundershower and rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.

Khan, Zhob, D.G. Khan, Multan divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning: Islamabad 26 degree Celsius, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi 30 degree Celsius, Quetta 20 degree Celsius, Gilgit 18 degree Celsius, Murree 16 degree Celsius, Muzaffarabad 24 degree Celsius.

