Dust-thunderstorm, rain expected during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The dust-thunderstorm and rain expected during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will help subside the heat wave conditions gripping most parts of the country during this week thereby decreasing the day temperatures from 04-06 degree Celsius.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave is likely to enter western part of the country from�May�01 and likely to persist till May 05 (Thursday).

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahimyar Khan from May 01 to May 03.

Dust-storm is also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin during�this period.

Dust-thunderstorm/ light rain is expected in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from�May 02-04.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurum, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Gilgit, Ghizer, Astore and Skardu), Kashmir (Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Srinagar, Baramulla, Shupiyan, Anantnag and Leh) from�May 01 to May 05.

About the possible impacts of the rain, the Met Office informed that the windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures in Balochistan, Sindh during May 01 and May 02, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab and Kashmir during�May 02 and May 03.

Day temperatures are likely to fall 04-06 degree Celsius during the forecast period. Rain may cause landsliding in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan from�May 02-05.

The Met Office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.