Dust-thunderstorm, rain to occur at isolated places 21 June 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Met office Friday forecast dust-thunderstorm and rain at isolated places with mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

According to Met office, dust-thundershower and rain with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kalat, Zhob, Larkana divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The prevailing weather pattern existed due to seasonal low lying over northwest Balochistan. However, a westerly wave was present over upper and central parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However, dust-thundershower and rain with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kalat divisions, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Dust-thundershower and rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Kalat, Zhob divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan during the last 24 hours.The weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall (millimeters-mm) during last 24 hours was recorded in Punjab: Kamra 35, Jhelum 19, Faisalabad 14, Okara 09, Islamabad (AP 07, ZP 06, Saidpur 02, Golra 01), M.B.Din, Joharabad 06, Mangla, Toba Tek Singh 05, Sargodha, Jhang, Multan, Khanewal 04, Bahawalpur (City 03, AP 02), Noorpur Thal, Khanpur 03, Gujrat, Bhakkar, Sahiwal 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 24, Khuzdar 09, Lasbella 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 10, Dera Ismail Khan, Parachinar 04, Dir (Upper 03, Lower 01), Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 01.

The highest maximum temperatures were recorded: Sibbi 45C, Nokkundi, Dalbandin 44C, Rohri, Sukkur and Dadu 43C.

