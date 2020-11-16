UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Early Snowfall Breaks Previous Records: PMD

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:04 PM

Early snowfall breaks previous records: PMD

Early heavy snowfall in November occurred in Nathiagali and other hilly areas had broken the previous fifteen years recor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Early heavy snowfall in November occurred in Nathiagali and other hilly areas had broken the previous fifteen years record.

This was revealed by a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik while talking to APP on Monday.

Similarly he said the snowfall recorded in other areas including Kalam 38 inches, Malam Jabba 14, Chitral 03, Dir 01 whereas snowfall was also occurred at Astore, Naran, Kaghaan, Skardu and Babusartop.

He said PMD had issued advisory for the tourists to save them from any inconvenience.

He stressed the tourists to get information of roads situation prior to leaving for such areas to avoid inconvenience during the journey.

People should follow the instructions while driving and bring raincoats and warm clothes with them to save themselves from intense cold, he added.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Chitral Dir Skardu November From

Recent Stories

LNG corruption case: Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbas ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Climate Change establishes smog contro ..

6 minutes ago

Universe becomes hotter over billions of years

2 minutes ago

US Spied on Danish Defense Agencies Seeking Inform ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccine hopes help push Asian, European equities h ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Says He Feels 'Great' After Bein ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.