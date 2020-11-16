Early snowfall breaks previous records: PMD

Early heavy snowfall in November occurred in Nathiagali and other hilly areas had broken the previous fifteen years recor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Early heavy snowfall in November occurred in Nathiagali and other hilly areas had broken the previous fifteen years record.

This was revealed by a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik while talking to APP on Monday.

Similarly he said the snowfall recorded in other areas including Kalam 38 inches, Malam Jabba 14, Chitral 03, Dir 01 whereas snowfall was also occurred at Astore, Naran, Kaghaan, Skardu and Babusartop.

He said PMD had issued advisory for the tourists to save them from any inconvenience.

He stressed the tourists to get information of roads situation prior to leaving for such areas to avoid inconvenience during the journey.

People should follow the instructions while driving and bring raincoats and warm clothes with them to save themselves from intense cold, he added.

