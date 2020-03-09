ECOWAS cancels mediation mission to troubled Guinea-Bissau

The ECOWAS bloc of West African countries said on Monday that it had cancelled a mediation mission to Guinea-Bissau, which was intended to resolve a months-long power struggle in the chronically unstable country

A three-man team of experts from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) called off their trip after the government of Guinea-Bissau's self-declared president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, accused the bloc of "desperate interference".

The impoverished West African state's political leadership has fractured since a second-round presidential vote in December saw an opposition leader beat the candidate of the long-ruling PAIGC party, according to results from the country's electoral authority.

Domingos Simoes Pereira, the losing PAIGC candidate, denounced the election result as fraudulent and took the case to the Supreme Court, which has not yet ruled.

But the winning candidate, Embalo, deepened the political impasse late last month by declaring himself president and appointing a new government without waiting for the court.

The United Nations Security Council has urged a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

An ECOWAS mediation mission, which was meant to start this week, incurred the anger of Embalo's government by seeking to meet with Aristides Gomes, the prime minister of the government he sacked.

On Sunday, Embalo's government wrote a letter to the 15-nation bloc saying that he was "deeply outraged" at its representative in the country, Blaise Diplo-Djomand, whom he added was guilty of "ignoble and desperate interference".

Diplo-Djomand acknowledged receipt of the letter and said that the mediation mission had been cancelled, without explaining why.

Guinea-Bissau has suffered chronic instability since independence from Portugal in 1974, with the army often playing a major role.

The country has suffered four coups and 16 attempted coups since independence, the last one in 2012.

ECOWAS has maintained a small military force in Guinea-Bissau since 2012 in order to stabilise the turbulent country.

However, Embalo's appointed prime minister, Nuno Gomes Nabiam, has vowed that the ECOWAS peace-keeping mission will end this month.